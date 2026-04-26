LIVE POST: Updates and Videos of Tonight's WHCD Events
25 Apr 21:15 ET
Secret Service forcefully ripped Vice President JD Vance out of his chair at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots were fired.
21:18 ET
Marco Rubio at the WH…
21:20 ET
Apparently, the shooter is alive… information is normally scattered immediately after an impact event…
21:22 ET - confirmed suspect
21:25 ET - POTUS to deliver remarks in the next few minutes…
21:29 ET
Apparently the shooter came into the building, hitting one Secret service in the bulletproof vest - lone wolf? perhaps…
21:37 ET
Footage shows Erika Kirk in tears as Secret Service escorted her out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Less than a year after her husband Charlie was assassinated at a political event, she found herself diving for cover at another one.
No one should have to live this twice...
ALSO…
The would-be assassin…
Apparently he charged the security detail with multiple weapons…
21:43 ET
President Trump just posted security footage of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
The Suspect was running WILD through the heavily secured corridor at the WHCD