25 Apr 21:15 ET

Secret Service forcefully ripped Vice President JD Vance out of his chair at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots were fired.

21:18 ET

Marco Rubio at the WH…

21:20 ET

Apparently, the shooter is alive… information is normally scattered immediately after an impact event…

21:22 ET - confirmed suspect

21:25 ET - POTUS to deliver remarks in the next few minutes…

21:29 ET

Apparently the shooter came into the building, hitting one Secret service in the bulletproof vest - lone wolf? perhaps…

21:37 ET

Footage shows Erika Kirk in tears as Secret Service escorted her out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Less than a year after her husband Charlie was assassinated at a political event, she found herself diving for cover at another one.

No one should have to live this twice...

ALSO…

The would-be assassin…

Apparently he charged the security detail with multiple weapons…

21:43 ET

President Trump just posted security footage of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The Suspect was running WILD through the heavily secured corridor at the WHCD