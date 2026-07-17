CENTCOM completed its 6th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, hitting 6 highway and railway bridges in Hormozgan province and destroying the Chabahar port control tower.

Join his exclusive Max Afterburner Community here: https://www.skool.com/maxafterburner — cutting the key logistics corridor connecting Bandar Abbas, Iran's primary port, to central Iran.

The U.S. also disabled the oil tanker M/T Belma with Hellfire missiles after it violated the naval blockade heading for Kharg Island.

Trump revealed that Iran fired more than 100 missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln in a single hour — and every one was intercepted.

Plus: Zelensky fires Ukraine's drone architect, Trump's China election bomb, and Chinese firms feeding Iran's targeting data while Beijing claims neutrality.