U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a 5-hour strike mission Monday hitting military targets across 6 Iranian cities simultaneously.

Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas - targeting coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities, completing at 2215 ET.

The strikes followed Iran's cruise missile attack on two UAE supertankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in Omani territorial waters while both vessels were on the UN-designated safe corridor - one Indian crew member was killed and eight others wounded.

The European Aviation Safety Agency issued a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and Gulf of Oman airspace at all altitudes through July 29.

The U.S. naval blockade of all Iranian ports restarts today at 4 pm ET.

Former F-15E combat pilot Ryan Bodenheimer breaks down the strike package, the tanker sequence, Iran's fractured command structure, the blockade mechanics, and why the B-2 Spirit and GBU-57 bunker buster haven't entered this theater yet - and what it means when they do.