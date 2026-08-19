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The Middle East is now in a state of crisis.

Following the Iran regime's military strikes on the UAE, the geopolitical landscape of the Persian Gulf is shifting rapidly.

Amidst this sudden escalation, Donald Trump has issued a strict ultimatum to Oman.

Meanwhile, in a highly controversial move, the Pentagon is actively weighing a scale-back of the US military presence in the Gulf just as the Iran regime takes on a dangerous new "offensive" posture.