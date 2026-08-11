Shocking details of the extraordinary security operation: Trump boards Air Force One in full view, then slips out the far side into a catering truck that races him to a smaller jet while the big plane flies as pure decoy.

Secret Service later transfers him to the real Air Force One.

Given ongoing threats, this cloak-and-dagger move kept the president safe during international travel.

Full breakdown of the remarkable call-sign use and why reporters were told to lower shades.