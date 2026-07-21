Trump launches airstrikes & attends dignified transfer.

The US faces mounting casualties as the Iranian regime's attacks claim American troops, prompting swift airstrikes and strong statements from the Trump administration.

Secretary Rubio emphasizes that the regime's behavior in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere must change, while honoring fallen heroes and noting most injured service members have returned to duty.

Amid this, Prince Reza Pahlavi argues foreign intervention could save lives and enable Iranians to end clerical rule, highlighting outreach even to former adversaries for broader unity as a transitional bridge.