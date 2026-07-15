[LIVE] Liberty Politics: Trump vs Iran Regime - Will They Finally Deal?
As tensions escalate, the regime's history of deception comes under sharp focus, with Trump emphasizing that everything they say is a lie, especially regarding nuclear ambitions.
US strikes continue under the principle of responding until it's enough, while Netanyahu warns of overwhelming retaliation if the regime attacks again.
Discussions highlight calls to finish the job militarily rather than pursue flawed negotiations, alongside the regime's isolation through control of key shipping lanes and infrastructure hits.