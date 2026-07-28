Trump just got the word. CENTCOM told him every coastal target has been hit and the campaign is out of fresh ones.

Special operators are already positioned.

Negotiations now involve a reported “service fee” for the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time the regime continues public hangings in Isfahan.

This is the clearest picture yet of where real pressure is being applied - and where it is still failing.

The contrast is brutal and impossible to ignore.

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