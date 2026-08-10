A clear fracture is opening inside the Democratic Party.

On national television, a leading progressive candidate could not explain why he opposes military aid to Israel after the Hamas attack while still backing Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House released a hard-hitting video framing this same radical wing as a direct threat to American values.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tom Cotton publicly praised John Fetterman as the only Democrat still willing to stand against anti-Israel sentiment.

The contrast is now impossible to ignore: one side of the party is defending Israel, while another is creating a glaring double standard.

This is no longer a minor policy disagreement -

it is becoming a defining fault line.

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