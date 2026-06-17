The ActBlue Scandal: What Are They Hiding?

🚨 The CEO of the Democratic Party's $19 billion fundraising machine took the Fifth. 22 times.

Including when asked if she deliberately misled Congress about how the platform screens for campaign finance fraud.

On June 10, 2026, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones sat before the House Administration Committee under subpoena—and what happened next shocked Capitol Hill.

Surrounded by explosive allegations of systemic campaign finance violations, money laundering, and illegal foreign cash flooding into American elections, she went completely silent.

But Congress already has the receipts.

How deep does this actually go?

👇 EXPLORE THE EVIDENCE 👇

Internal documents obtained under subpoena reveal a stunning look inside a massive corporate machine facing total exposure: Lax Vetting Standards: Whistleblowers and internal training memos allege ActBlue intentionally relaxed its fraud filters during a major election year - allowing transactions without standard card verification.

The Target List: Investigators are probing 237 foreign-IP transactions that slipped through the system in a critical 30-day window, alongside automated bot networks mimicking everyday donors.

Mass Staff Exodus: Five current and former ActBlue employees - including top compliance officers and general counsel - invoked the Fifth Amendment a combined 146 times before their sudden departures or terminations.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has frozen Texas AG Ken Paxton’s multi-state legal assault on the platform, just days after rising Democratic star James Talarico brought in record-breaking fundraising numbers.

Is it a coincidence, or the frantic protection of a vital political pipeline?

This isn't just about one side.

WinRed, the Republican fundraising giant, has faced its own fierce scrutiny with hundreds of FTC complaints and major vulnerabilities.

If both sides are wide open to bad actors... who is actually choosing America's leaders?

THIS EPISODE BREAKS DOWN:

✅ The ActBlue congressional investigation explained

✅ Regina Wallace-Jones's Fifth Amendment testimony

✅ How bot-driven "smurfing" donations allegedly work

✅ James Talarico and Ken Paxton's Senate Race battle

✅ Why election integrity concerns are growing on BOTH sides

✅ What this means for the upcoming 2026 and 2028 cycles —

💬 IS THIS THE BIGGEST CAMPAIGN FINANCE SCANDAL IN U.S. HISTORY?

Are both major political parties fundamentally broken when it comes to tracking money, or is this a targeted partisan hit job?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below - we are reading and responding to everyone!

CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro

00:59 - ActBlue CEO Subpoenaed For Fraud

02:10 - Shocking Fifth Amendment Coverup

06:49 - Massive Identity Theft Laundering

09:41 - Catching Fraud Intentionally Ignored

10:20 - Secret Training Manual Leaked

13:58 - Shadow Vendor Smurfing Exposed

15:56 - Automated Botnets Stealing Elections

17:06 - Criminal Referrals Fracturing System 2

23:00 - Foreign IP Fingerprints Found

27:07 - ActBlue Legal Team Implodes

27:36 - Incriminating Covington & Burling Memo

28:41 - Whistleblower Retaliation

31:05 - WinRed Secretly Enrolling Retirees

35:06 - How To Fight Back