Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" talks about Donald Trump’s ultimatum for Iran paying off with a two week ceasefire of the Iran War

Scott Jennings getting into a tense exchange with CNN’s Abby Phillip over the success of Trump’s risky threats to bomb Iran’s civilization out of existence helping to achieve a ceasefire in the Iran War

all the different ways that CNN’s Erin Burnett has changed her story and lied about Iran’s nuclear program in the last month

CNN’s Scott Jennings pointing out what conservative podcast hosts like Tucker Carlson got wrong about Donald Trump’s position on starting a war with Iran

Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly’s unhinged reactions to Donald Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum to Iran on Easter Sunday

JD Vance calling out a reporter for trying to sow division between him and Donald Trump over his support of the Iran War