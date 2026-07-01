The illusion of unified control in Tehran has completely shattered over the last week.

While diplomats scramble in Doha to salvage a messy ceasefire agreement, an unprecedented internal mutiny has exposed a massive fracture at the absolute highest level of the clerical establishment.

Faced with brutal U.S. ultimatums, a rogue faction of the regime is actively revolting against its own leadership, while active armed resistance ignites across the border provinces.