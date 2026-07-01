As America marks 250 years, we’re asking a deeper question: what happened to American medicine, and what will it take to restore it?



Join host Dr. Ryan Cole for a timely Independence Day week conversation with Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Kat Lindley, and Dr. Lynn Fynn on the past, present, and future of American medicine.



This episode will look back at the breakthroughs, principles, and patient-centered roots that shaped American medicine while asking what the next era must reclaim: trust, informed consent, physician independence, prevention, and the sacred doctor-patient relationship.



The panel will also discuss:

- Why America’s 250th anniversary is a powerful moment to reflect on the past, present, and future of American medicine

- What medicine once understood about individualized care, trust, and the doctor-patient relationship

- The progress medicine has made over the last 250 years

- Where modern systems have become too institutional, too centralized, or disconnected from patients

- Why the next era of medicine must restore trust, informed consent, physician independence, prevention, and patient-centered care

- Recent developments involving Dr. Anthony Fauci

- Reported concerns around rising deaths among younger individuals

- A broader postmortem on the health freedom movement



The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.