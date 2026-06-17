Are you tired even when you’re sleeping, told your labs are “normal” but still feel off, or wondering what your body may actually be missing?



This week on the IMA Weekly Show, Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by Dr. Kristina Carman for “From A to Zinc: What Your Body Is Really Missing.”



This conversation is built around Dr. Carman’s updated From A to Zinc guide, using it as a springboard for a practical, clinically grounded discussion on nutrient deficiencies, supplement quality, medication-related depletion, and how to think more wisely about supporting the body.



This week’s discussion will cover:

Why “normal” lab ranges may miss subclinical nutrient deficiencies

The supplement forms that matter, from magnesium to B vitamins

Common medications that may deplete key nutrients

Foundational supplements like vitamin D3 with K2, magnesium, and omega-3

The gut-mood-nutrient connection, longevity nutrients, and how to supplement smarter

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