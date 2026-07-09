Tune in live for the official swearing-in ceremony of the Honorable Brian D. Birdwell as the Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment.

Watch as he officially takes the oath of office and assumes his new role in guiding defense logistics and military sustainment strategy.



📅 Event Schedule:

Date: Thursday, July 09, 2026

Time: 10:20 am EDT to 12:00 pm EDT



🎖️ About Hon. Brian D. Birdwell's Role:

As the incoming Assistant Secretary for Sustainment, Hon. Birdwell will oversee critical supply chain logistics, equipment maintenance, and strategic infrastructure to ensure the readiness and operational capability of our armed forces.

About Brian Douglas Birdwell

Born on November 3, 1961, in Fort Worth, Texas, is an American politician and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology from Lamar University in 1984 and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1996.

Birdwell was commissioned as an officer in the Field Artillery in 1984 after graduating from the Lamar University Army ROTC program.

On September 11, 2001, Birdwell was serving in the Pentagon as a military aide to the Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

He was engulfed in flames, sustaining burns over 60 percent of his body, nearly half of which were third-degree burns.

After undergoing more than 30 operations, months of hospitalization, and numerous skin grafts, he made a recovery and was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries and the Legion of Merit upon his retirement from the Army in July 2004.

Birdwell served as a Republican State Senator for Texas District 22 from 2010 until 2026, first winning the seat in a special election in June 2010. During his tenure, he held various leadership roles, including Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development and a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, State Affairs, and Redistricting.

In May 2026, the U.S. Senate confirmed Birdwell to serve as an Assistant Secretary of Defense after being nominated by President Trump in October 2025.