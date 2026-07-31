About Sgt. Angel Rampersad

Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, was killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.

The incident is under investigation.

Rampersad was previously identified as missing.

She was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany.

She served as a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Sgt. Angel Rampersad,” said Brig. Gen. Glenn Henke, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who are navigating this unimaginable loss. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command is grieving, and we will continue to support one another as we process this tragedy.”

Sgt. Rampersad enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2019.

Her awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.