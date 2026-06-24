Armin Navabi is breaking down the recent 14-point MOU signed between the United States and the Islamic Republic.

He is going to look at the 60-day negotiation window following Operation Epic Fury, and what the proposed sanctions relief and $300 billion reconstruction terms mean.

He'll examine how this impacts the survival of the regime in Iran, the security threats it poses to the region, and what it means for the Iranian people.

He will be talking to Edmund Fitton-Brown, a Senior Fellow at FDD with more than 30 years of front-line diplomatic and intelligence experience - including serving as British Ambassador to Yemen and coordinating UN threat assessments on ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban.