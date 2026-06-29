Watch live from Brussels, Belgium as US forces, NATO allies, and international partners gather for the historic Freedom 250 Celebration, marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States.



Event Details

🗓️ Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

⏰ Time: 11:20 AM EDT - 5:30 PM EDT

📍 Location: Brussels, Belgium



As the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, Brussels plays a critical role in global security.

Join Defense Now as we cover this unprecedented Semiquincentennial (250th) event honoring two and a half centuries of American independence and the enduring transatlantic alliance.

Expect coverage of military honors, joint-nation ceremonies, diplomatic addresses, and allied demonstrations.

Chapters

0:00 - Brussels Freedom 250 Celebration Begins

10:15 - Opening Ceremonies & Military Honors

45:30 - Dignitary & NATO Addresses

1:20:00 - Allied Demonstrations

3:15:00 - Closing Remarks