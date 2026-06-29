LIVE: Freedom 250 Brussels | US & NATO Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary in Belgium
Watch live from Brussels, Belgium as US forces, NATO allies, and international partners gather for the historic Freedom 250 Celebration, marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States.
Event Details
🗓️ Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
⏰ Time: 11:20 AM EDT - 5:30 PM EDT
📍 Location: Brussels, Belgium
As the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, Brussels plays a critical role in global security.
Join Defense Now as we cover this unprecedented Semiquincentennial (250th) event honoring two and a half centuries of American independence and the enduring transatlantic alliance.
Expect coverage of military honors, joint-nation ceremonies, diplomatic addresses, and allied demonstrations.
Chapters
0:00 - Brussels Freedom 250 Celebration Begins
10:15 - Opening Ceremonies & Military Honors
45:30 - Dignitary & NATO Addresses
1:20:00 - Allied Demonstrations
3:15:00 - Closing Remarks