About Robin Simcox

Robin Simcox is the Commissioner for Countering Extremism (CCE) at the United Kingdom’s Home Office, a role he was appointed to as Interim Commissioner in March 2021 and substantively in July 2022 for a 3-year term.

In this capacity, he is responsible for providing independent advice and scrutiny on the government’s approach to addressing all forms of extremism.

Simcox has served under both Conservative and Labour governments and has advised 6 home secretaries.

Simcox holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international history from the University of Leeds and a Master of Science degree in US foreign policy from the Institute for the Study of the Americas at the University of London.

Before his appointment as Commissioner, he held positions at various think tanks in both the United States and the United Kingdom, including serving as the Margaret Thatcher Fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, where he specialized in counter-terrorism and national security research.

He also founded the Counter Extremism Group in 2020.

Throughout his career, Simcox has frequently testified before the U.S. Congress on topics related to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and associated movements, and has provided oral evidence to the UK Parliament.

His commentary has been published in various newspapers and journals, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and Foreign Affairs.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.

