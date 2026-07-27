About Richard Goldberg

Richard Goldberg is a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a role he has held since at least January 2020.

He has been referred to as a senior advisor at FDD in various publications and platforms, including FDD's own website, Jewish Insider, Hudson Institute, and LinkedIn.

He also co-hosts Jewish Insider's Limited Liability Podcast.

Goldberg previously served in the Trump White House as a National Security Council director and on the National Energy Dominance Council. Before his time in the White House, he worked on Capitol Hill from 2004 to 2014, serving as deputy chief of staff and senior foreign policy advisor to former U.S. Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois.

He was also chief of staff and head of legislative affairs for a former governor.

His educational background includes a BS in Journalism and an MA in Public Policy and Administration from Northwestern University.

Goldberg also served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, with military experience on the Joint Staff and in Afghanistan.

He has been instrumental in efforts such as securing funding for persecuted Christians in northern Iraq and played a key role in U.S. funding for Israeli missile defense programs like Arrow-3 and Iron Dome.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.