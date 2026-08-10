About Emily Schrader

Emily Schrader is an American-Israeli journalist, author, and human rights activist who focuses on Israeli and Iranian affairs. She was born in Seattle, Washington, and raised in Los Angeles, making aliyah to Israel in 2015. Schrader is a news anchor at ILTV News, hosts “Axis of Truth” on JNS, and co-hosts “The Quad” on JNS. She also writes for Ynetnews and is the founder of Social Lite Creative, a political marketing consultancy firm. Schrader is also the founder of the Israeli Iranian Women’s Alliance. She has collaborated with social media companies to develop policies addressing harmful content online.

Schrader holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California and a Master’s degree in political communications from Tel Aviv University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2014. In 2022, Algemeiner included her in its “100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life” list. In 2023, she was recognized by Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization as one of 18 “women to watch” and received the Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Award for Young Leadership for her contributions to Israeli society as an English-speaking immigrant. In December 2025, Schrader was awarded the “Woman of Iron” award from the Israeli organization Chochmat Nashim. Her first book, 10 Things Every Jew Should Know Before They Go to College, was published in 2025

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.