About Alexandria Paolozzi Moore

Alexandria Paolozzi Moore is the Senior Director of Government Relations at FDD Action, a position she has held since April 2025.

In this role, she works for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

Moore is also a lobbyist, having been hired by one client in 2025.

She has made statements on various policy matters, including U.S.-Iran negotiations, the Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), threats from Iran, and the Guarding the U.S. Against Adversarial Robotics Dominance (GUARD) Act of 2026.

Earlier in her career in Washington D.C., Alexandria Paolozzi Moore served as the Senate Legislative Director at Concerned Women for America.

She also worked as a litigation paralegal at Allen & Overy LLP (A&O), an international law firm.

At A&O, she assisted the legal team with regulatory matters involving the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically concerning mergers and acquisitions and antitrust cases.

Moore has also participated in several specialized programs, including the 2024-2025 Security and Strategy Seminar’s Iran Track, a joint program of the Alexander Hamilton Society and The Public Interest Fellowship (TPIF), and TPIF’s Fellowship on Military History and Strategy for 2025.

She holds a policy certificate in The China Threat from the Hudson Institute’s Political Studies Program

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.