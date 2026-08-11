Chris's journey into the Proper Human Diet began as a personal quest for better health and sustainable weight loss.

After struggling with weight and metabolic issues, he first turned to the keto diet, which led to significant improvements.

Eventually, he transitioned to a carnivore approach, experiencing even greater benefits in energy, mental clarity, and overall well-being.

Along the way Chris has lost 130 lbs., reversed his anxiety and depression, fixed his metabolic issues, and he is currently on the path to his ideal body weight and ultimate health.

As a result of his newfound hope, Chris launched Chris Cooking Nashville, a YouTube channel dedicated to promoting the proper human diet and making keto and carnivore cooking approachable, delicious, and sustainable.

His channel has quickly grown into a trusted resource with millions of views helping people around the world stabilize their journey with delicious and creative recipes and community inspiration and support.

Chris is also currently writing his first cookbook to help share his kitchen knowledge and the proper human diet with anyone seeking health all over the world.

Along with his wife, country artist Ash Taylor, Chris is also a full-time touring musician, traveling across the US to play music and share stories with listeners from all walks of life.

When not on the road or online, Chris and Ash can be found enjoying their PHD life in Nashville, TN with their golden retriever, Melody.

Through his content and in his daily life, Chris continues to empower others to take control of their health on his mission of changing the world, one plate at a time.

As Chris always says, "Eat your meat, Love your life!"