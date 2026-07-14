U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a high-stakes meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

In this pivotal diplomatic exchange, Sec. Rubio and FM Safadi discuss the evolving security landscape in the Middle East, the enduring U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership, and regional defense initiatives.

As one of America's most vital allies in the region, Jordan plays a critical role in Middle Eastern stability, counter-terrorism operations, and humanitarian efforts.

Watch the full defense and diplomatic breakdown right here on Defense Now.

Chapters

0:00 - Arrival & Handshake at the State Department

1:15 - Opening Remarks: Secretary of State Marco Rubio

3:30 - Opening Remarks: Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi

6:45 - Key Takeaways on U.S.-Jordan Defense Cooperation

8:20 - What This Means for Middle East Security