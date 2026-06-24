LIVE: Congress EXPOSES Healthcare Fraud - Protecting Taxpayers & Patients | FULL HEARING
via Defense Now, Scheduled for 2 pm ET, 24 June 2026
Billions of taxpayer dollars are lost to healthcare fraud and leakage every year.
In this critical hearing, the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, presided over by Chairman David Schweikert, meets to discuss actionable solutions to strengthen program integrity and protect the American taxpayer.
Expert witnesses from top policy institutes and universities testify on the vulnerabilities within the healthcare system and how to stop the financial bleeding.
Hearing Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Committee: U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee
Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Presiding: Chairman David Schweikert
Witnesses Testifying:
Dr. Brian Blase: Founder and President, Paragon Health Institute
Dr. David Meyers: Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice; Vice Department Chair, Brown University
Dr. Chris Pope: Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
Jessica Tillipman, J.D.: Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies, George Washington University Law School
⏱️ Chapter Timestamps
0:00 - Opening Remarks by Chairman David Schweikert
5:30 - Opening Statements from Committee Members
15:00 - Testimony: Dr. Brian Blase
22:15 - Testimony: Dr. David Meyers
29:40 - Testimony: Dr. Chris Pope
37:10 - Testimony: Jessica Tillipman, J.D.
45:00 - Q&A Session: Committee Members and Witnesses