Billions of taxpayer dollars are lost to healthcare fraud and leakage every year.

In this critical hearing, the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, presided over by Chairman David Schweikert, meets to discuss actionable solutions to strengthen program integrity and protect the American taxpayer.

Expert witnesses from top policy institutes and universities testify on the vulnerabilities within the healthcare system and how to stop the financial bleeding.

Hearing Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Committee: U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee

Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Presiding: Chairman David Schweikert

Witnesses Testifying:

Dr. Brian Blase: Founder and President, Paragon Health Institute

Dr. David Meyers: Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice; Vice Department Chair, Brown University

Dr. Chris Pope: Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Jessica Tillipman, J.D.: Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies, George Washington University Law School

⏱️ Chapter Timestamps

0:00 - Opening Remarks by Chairman David Schweikert

5:30 - Opening Statements from Committee Members

15:00 - Testimony: Dr. Brian Blase

22:15 - Testimony: Dr. David Meyers

29:40 - Testimony: Dr. Chris Pope

37:10 - Testimony: Jessica Tillipman, J.D.

45:00 - Q&A Session: Committee Members and Witnesses