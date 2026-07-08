LIVE: Charlie Kirk Assassination - Tyler Robinson's Lawyers Push Back Against Video Evidence
Erika Kirk and Charlie's family are attending this week's preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah.
Former State Bureau of Investigation Agent Hull described Robinson’s alleged movements before and after Kirk was killed in Utah.
Prosecutors played unseen campus surveillance videos in state court on Tuesday.
Tyler Robinson's lawyers want the death penalty removed due to prosecutor's comments.
Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at a Utah university.