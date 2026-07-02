🔴 Watch LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated "Build Freedom Launch Event," brought to you by Defense Now.

This event marks a significant milestone in U.S. defense, military modernization, and national security initiatives as we approach the nation's 250th anniversary.

The broadcast begins at 8:50 AM EDT and will conclude at approximately 10:00 am EDT.

Join the Defense Now community in the live chat to discuss the latest defense technology, strategic developments, and military readiness.

🕒 **Event Schedule (EDT):**

08:50 AM - Live Stream Begins / Pre-show Discussion

09:00 AM - Build Freedom Launch Event Commences

10:00 AM - Event Conclusion & Final Takeaways