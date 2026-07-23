Under California Governor Gavin Newsom’s watch, state Attorney General Rob Bonta has been accused of “rigging” the upcoming midterm elections.

Proposition 39 is a proposed measure on the ballot that will require voters to provide ID when at the polls and prove their citizenship when they register to vote.

However, AG Bonta has changed the title of the measure to confuse California voters.

The Sekulow team discusses California’s election chaos, the Trump Administration’s efforts to bolster election integrity, the ACLJ’s legal work – and much more.