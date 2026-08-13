Donald Trump announces the incredible departure of Karoline Leavitt, widely regarded as the most effective Press Secretary in modern history.

She has relentlessly humiliated the fake news media while fighting for justice and freedom, and is now stepping away to prioritize her young family.

Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio praise her unmatched legacy of defending the America First agenda.

As leftists launch pathetic smears, we celebrate her massive victories.

Join us to break down how the Trump messaging machine will continue steamrolling the socialist left and terrifying the Islamic Republic.