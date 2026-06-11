Less than 12 hours after the Trump administration hit over 26 sites in Iran, President Trump announced he was calling off plans to bomb Iran again this evening.

In the early afternoon, Trump suddenly announced a new deal with Iran.

Gas & oil prices plummet as a result.

Media outlets from the U.S. to Israel to the Gulf States to Iran are all saying different things, and nothing is certain.

Is this finally the end?

Or is it another lead-along fakeout by the Iranians or President Trump?

The Daily Signal will dive into the details.

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More to come as news breaks.