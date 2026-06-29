Tonight on The Tony Kinnett Cast - live at 7 pm ET on The Daily Signal's YouTube channel.



A federal grand jury in Manhattan has issued subpoenas as part of a DOJ probe into Neville Roy Singham - the China-based Marxist tech billionaire who funneled $285 million through Goldman Sachs into a sprawling network of far-left organizations including CodePink.

His wife and CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans is also a target.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dropped a massive batch of rulings today with something to make everyone mad, and Iran is playing games in Doha while the ceasefire hangs by a thread.



TONIGHT'S RUNDOWN:



- DOJ opens a grand jury investigation into Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham for alleged wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering tied to his $285M network funding far-left groups across the U.S.

- Supreme Court roundup: Trump gains sweeping new power to fire independent agency heads (Trump v. Slaughter, 6-3), the Court protects the Federal Reserve's Lisa Cook for now (Trump v. Cook, 5-4), mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day upheld in a rebuke to the RNC (Watson v. RNC) — and geofencing ruled a Fourth Amendment search (Chatrie v. United States)

- Iran is refusing to confirm talks with the U.S. in Doha even as Trump says the meeting is happening — the MOU ceasefire is barely holding and the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint

- Devon Westhill, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the USDA, joins LIVE on revoking DEI grants



The Tony Kinnett Cast is The Daily Signal's nightly flagship show, hosted by national correspondent Tony Kinnett - covering the day's biggest stories with analysis, commentary, and guests from across the political and media landscape. New episodes live at 7 pm ET weeknights.