The fragile 60-day ceasefire is rapidly breaking down as the IRGC uses targeted threats and force to hijack commercial shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

By forcing vessels away from the newly opened U.S.-Oman safety route and back into Iranian territorial waters, Tehran is trying to enforce an illegal toll scheme to rescue its collapsing economy.

Despite a temporary rise in exports to 1.66 million barrels per day under the U.S. waiver, over 20 million barrels remain stranded at sea with no confirmed buyers.

By using armed intimidation to force tankers back into its traffic corridors, the IRGC is desperately trying to weaponize the 60-day ceasefire window before global buyers completely abandon Iranian crude.

In this live situational analysis, we expose the reality behind the "ceasefire fraud" and map out the impending naval collision over global energy chokepoints.