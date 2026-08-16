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The Islamic Republic faces a fatal convergence as military pressure outside meets explosive rebellion inside.

More than 20 U.S. warships continue enforcing a strict naval blockade, launching precision operations against IRGC military infrastructure and intercepting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, massive public anger over economic collapse, mass executions, and fast-tracked group prosecutions has pushed the Iranian people to the verge of an all-out revolt.

Proxy command networks in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon continue to crumble under heavy regional strain, while air defense systems across Israel operate at maximum readiness.

We will analyze the events surrounding Iran and provide the relevant materials so you can make your own decisions.