The Middle East is being redrawn.

A ship was hit yet again in the Strait of Hormuz tonight, as attacks continue at a rate of about one ship per day.

At the direction of Iran, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks significantly on Saudi Arabia, striking Jazan and other high-output oil facilities.

Donald Trump has finally seen that the Islamic Republic cannot be reasoned with and is preparing the final blow in Iran to destroy the IRGC.

Meanwhile, a new power balance takes shape as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan form the Mecca Defense Pact, while the U.S. maintains its naval presence across key shipping lanes.

Air defense forces in Israel remain on high readiness, and proxy networks in Iraq face mounting losses.

On this stream, we also cover how internal pressure and state executions continue to fuel anger among the Iranian People.