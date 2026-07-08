As massive US airstrikes rain down on the southern coast, the IRGC has made a desperate gamble by moving to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

But the calculation has completely backfired with the heavy-hitting USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group rushing to the theatre, putting US Marines on a direct collision course with the regime's forces.

Amid the explosive tactical breakdown and shifting power lines, President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly fled his diplomatic track in Iraq back to Tehran as internal control fractures.

This sudden vacuum in leadership exposes deep institutional panic as the regime realizes its conventional deterrence has thoroughly dissolved.

Furthermore, the incoming naval deployment signals that Washington is no longer just signaling containment, but is actively preparing for a sustained, high-intensity maritime campaign.

In this live situational analysis, we break down the kinetic naval strikes, the incoming maritime hammer, and the panic sweeping the leadership.