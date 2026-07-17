The ultimate showdown has arrived as the United States positions its forces for an imminent invasion, throwing the Middle East into absolute chaos.

Washington has officially initiated a total naval and economic blockade, completely cutting off the Islamic Republic from global energy markets and vital supply routes.

This suffocating pressure hits Tehran at a moment of catastrophic domestic vulnerability, as the regime battles hyperinflation, sweeping internal protests, and a complete collapse of its infrastructure.

Desperate to survive the tightening noose, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf is attempting to rally hardline defenses while behind-the-scenes backchannels work overtime to secure a regional lifeline.

Meanwhile, the strategic landscape is fracturing further following Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s high-stakes summit with Donald Trump, leaving Baghdad caught in a dangerous crossfire over the September 30th militia disarmament deadline.

In tonight's live broadcast, Armin and Ali will bypass the mainstream media spin to break down the actual military deployment maps, the psychological warfare at play, and the internal panic tearing through the regime.

Join them live for this critical A2 Analysis as they track the final countdown to a conflict that will permanently reshape the balance of power.

🎖️ Come talk to Ali & Armin in their discussion group