The tentative June truce in the Strait of Hormuz is officially dead as fresh explosions rock the region.

Direct kinetic strikes inside Iran have crossed a major red line, prompting the United States to restore its strict naval blockade and slap massive new sanctions on Tehran’s oil export networks.

This renewed military pressure comes at a moment of extreme vulnerability for the Islamic Republic, which is already reeling from historic internal protests, hyperinflation, and severe domestic instability.

Seeking to exploit these fractures, President Trump is utilizing maximum economic leverage to squeeze the regime, while Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf publicly insists the government will not surrender to US demands.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has landed in Washington under immense pressure to disarm pro-Iran factions by September 30th, leaving Baghdad playing a highly dangerous double game.

In tonight's live broadcast, we will break down the latest strike maps, the internal state of the regime, and the backchannel diplomacy shaping the next phase of this conflict.

Join us live to understand how this tightening noose around Tehran will reshape the entire balance of power in the Middle East.