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The 60-day negotiation window established under the Islamabad memorandum has officially expired today, leaving diplomacy at a total standstill as the U.S. prepares immediate follow-up actions.

With high-level talks completely frozen, Washington is unleashing a new wave of unprecedented economic sanctions designed to dismantle Tehran's shadow banking networks and force total capitulation.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is actively strengthening regional defense pacts and coordinating security measures to protect critical infrastructure against continued Houthi drone strikes.

Over 20 U.S. warships continue expanding their naval siege across the Strait of Hormuz, while the IRGC refuses to yield control over the strategic waterway. Across Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, Iranian-backed proxy networks face mounting pressure and leadership losses, while air defense systems in Israel operate at peak operational readiness.

Meanwhile, severe economic disruption, currency crashes, and relentless state crackdowns are bringing the Iranian people to the absolute brink of broader civil revolt.

Join us live for this breaking emergency A2 Analysis broadcast as we break down the end of negotiations, new sanction measures, and what comes next in the Gulf.