Please join Defense Now and the U.S. Army in celebrating the distinguished career and service of First Sergeant (1SG) Daniel Crowfoot. After years of dedicated leadership, sacrifice, and commitment to our nation, 1SG Crowfoot is officially retiring from the United States Army.



Watch the full retirement ceremony as we honor his legacy, hear remarks from command leadership, and bid farewell to an outstanding soldier.



📅 Event Details:

Date: July 1, 2026

Time: 10:50 AM EDT - 12:30 PM EDT

Leave your messages of congratulations and thanks to 1SG Crowfoot in the comments here!