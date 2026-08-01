In this episode, Chrissy and Lila talk pregnancy, breastfeeding, influencers, finances, and Chrissy's new home...which is bigger than her previous home.

Chapters

00:00:00 - Call Her Mommy

00:04:31 - How Chrissy’s feeling

00:15:33 - Navigating Help at Home

00:17:59 - Criticism Chrissy gets

00:22:37 - Feeling like a crappy mom

00:23:13 - Lila’s Perspective Shift: Proverbs 31 woman

00:26:18 - Being a hater

00:30:17 - Baby interruption

00:30:50 - Chrissy’s new house:

00:37:39 - Lila’s inspirations

00:40:44 - Content creation is not easy

00:45:35 - Coming home to baby 7

00:47:52 - Having help at home is still work!

00:51:34 - Importance of building good systems at home

00:53:50 - The panic attack

00:56:17 - Somewhat “easy” life until children

00:58:08 - Power of vulnerability

01:02:44 - Is it wrong to desire beauty?

01:05:25 - Tithing

01:08:22 - Detachment from money

01:11:57 - Struggling to raise family with limited resources

01:18:27 - Surrender everything