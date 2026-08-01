Lila Rose Show: Baby #7, Finances, and the Fear of Asking for Help with Chrissy Horton
In this episode, Chrissy and Lila talk pregnancy, breastfeeding, influencers, finances, and Chrissy's new home...which is bigger than her previous home.
Chapters
00:00:00 - Call Her Mommy
00:04:31 - How Chrissy’s feeling
00:15:33 - Navigating Help at Home
00:17:59 - Criticism Chrissy gets
00:22:37 - Feeling like a crappy mom
00:23:13 - Lila’s Perspective Shift: Proverbs 31 woman
00:26:18 - Being a hater
00:30:17 - Baby interruption
00:30:50 - Chrissy’s new house:
00:37:39 - Lila’s inspirations
00:40:44 - Content creation is not easy
00:45:35 - Coming home to baby 7
00:47:52 - Having help at home is still work!
00:51:34 - Importance of building good systems at home
00:53:50 - The panic attack
00:56:17 - Somewhat “easy” life until children
00:58:08 - Power of vulnerability
01:02:44 - Is it wrong to desire beauty?
01:05:25 - Tithing
01:08:22 - Detachment from money
01:11:57 - Struggling to raise family with limited resources
01:18:27 - Surrender everything