Jonathan Schanzer on the New Iran Deal

Jonathan Schanzer of FDD joined Batya Ungar-Sargon to discuss what we know about the MOU between the US and Iran

THE POINT OF THE PAST TWO MONTHS: We get the uranium, the entire house of cards comes crashing down...

About Jonathan Schanzer

Jonathan Schanzer is the executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington D.C.-based nonpartisan research institute focused on national security and foreign policy.

In this role, he oversees the work of the organization’s experts and scholars. He also holds the title of senior vice president for research at FDD.

Schanzer has a background as a terrorism finance analyst at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he was involved in designating numerous terrorist financiers.

His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a master’s degree in Middle Eastern history from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He also earned a PhD from King’s College London, with his dissertation focusing on the U.S. Congress’s efforts to combat terrorism in the 20th century.

He speaks both Arabic and Hebrew.

He has authored several books on the Middle East, including Gaza Conflict 2021: Hamas, Israel and Eleven Days of War.

Schanzer frequently provides commentary on Middle Eastern affairs for various media outlets, testifies before Congress, and is the host of FDD’s Morning Brief.

Perspectives

Jonathan Schanzer’s Leadership and Affiliations

Jonathan Schanzer is the Executive Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he oversees the work of the organization’s experts and scholars.

He is also Senior Vice President for Research at FDD and part of the leadership team for FDD’s Center on Economic and Financial Power.

Schanzer previously worked as a terrorism finance analyst at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

He has held research positions at other think tanks, including the Middle East Forum and The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Past Leadership Roles