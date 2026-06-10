Jillian Michaels LIVE: TRUMP WAS RIGHT? The Chilling Reality Behind California’s Ballot Delays
Is the entire California election system engineered from the top down?
As the California primary election results 2026 stall in a grueling California 38 day vote count, millions of voters are asking the exact same question:
“Why does California take so long to count votes?”
The mainstream media calls the endless California ballot counting delay normal - but behind the scenes, a battle for California election integrity has just gone nuclear.
From the historic Steve Hilton Xavier Becerra governor race to the chaotic Los Angeles mayoral primary 2026, the establishment is facing a massive populist revolt.
The internet erupted after a stunning shift caused the Spencer Pratt lead flips overnight in the highly contested Nithya Raman vs Spencer Pratt race, igniting a national conversation over the state's controversial ballot tabulation process California uses to finalize the LA mayor race update.
Now, the MAGA movement is calling it out directly as the front line of the Gavin Newsom vs Trump election fraud-war, claiming a widespread California mail in ballot cheating scandal is playing out in broad daylight.
Activists are pointing directly to the systemic flaws inside the state’s Voter Roles, lax Motor Voter auto-registrations, Universal Mail In Ballots, and weaponized Homeless registration voting rings.
They thought they had the Los Angeles political news 2026 narrative locked down.
They were wrong.
A legal bombshell has just dropped. State Assemblyman Bill Essayli has triggered a sweeping Trump US attorney Los Angeles investigation, sending federal auditors into the system to freeze the data.
We have just obtained a leaked internal memo from a whistleblower inside the registrar's office.
What is written on page 4 exposes the exact blueprint used to shift outcomes when the clock ticks past midnight.
If you think your vote counts, you need to see what the feds just uncovered…
CHAPTERS
00:00 - INTRO
00:36 - It’s Deliberately Rigged
01:12 - Primary Shockwave
01:53 - Pratt’s Lead Vaporizes
02:22 - "Blue Shift" Exposed
04:55 - Ballots Hijacked
06:14 - Erroneous Ballots Are Salvaged
07:15 - Polling Places Vanish
08:03 - Hidden Counting
09:16 - Dead People Voting
10:32 - Disastrous Voter Rolls
13:08 - Weaponized Ballot Boxes
14:39 - Ballot Harvesting Exposed
17:09 - System Flooded
19:37 - Registering The Homeless
22:57 - No ID No Problem
26:36 - Trump Targets Newsom
28:59 - FBI Launches Investigation Into CA Election
29:44 - Newsom Blocks Feds
32:16 - Dark Blueprint Exposed
The elections in California reminded the same elections (Trump/Biden) 2020. Are the results will be the same? I hope not but you never know. California acting like the sole state in US and the worst is we the people don’t do nothing about it