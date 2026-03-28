via ThreatJournal.com

What You Need To Know

On Sunday, March 22, the State Department had issued an updated Worldwide Caution urging Americans everywhere, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution amid heightened risks from groups supportive of Iran.

It explicitly states that “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted” and that “Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

This warning comes amid direct U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran launched in late February.

These strikes targeted Iranian ballistic missiles, nuclear infrastructure, naval assets, and command nodes.

Iran has responded in part by activating its longstanding proxy network - the so-called “Axis of Resistance.”

Epicenter of Violence: Iraq

The epicenter of current proxy violence is Iraq.

Iran-backed Shia militias embedded in the Popular Mobilization Forces have launched hundreds of drone, rocket, and missile attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities since February 28.

Multiple arms of Hezbollah, along with various front organizations, have repeatedly struck

the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center at the airport

Erbil International Airport

U.S.-linked bases

hotels housing American personnel, and

even U.S.-operated energy infrastructure in Basra and Kurdistan

These militias, armed, trained, and directed by Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, have conducted over 180 attacks on U.S. positions in the region in prior cycles alone.

The current surge mirrors that intensity.

Expanding Regional Threats

Beyond Iraq, the threat radiates outward.

Hezbollah in Lebanon retains global reach through criminal networks and narco-trafficking from Mexico and Latin America into the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The group has conducted reconnaissance and assassination plots against Jewish and U.S. targets worldwide for decades.

Yemen’s Houthis, despite U.S. strikes in 2024-2025, retain missile and drone stockpiles supplied by Iran.

They have previously demonstrated the ability to disrupt global shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

On Friday, a Houthi military spokesman stated that they have their “fingers on the trigger” as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran widens, and they are ready for direct military intervention if more countries join the war against Iran or if the Red Sea is used to launch attacks.

The global dimension of this conflict stems from Iran’s hybrid playbook:

covert operatives

criminal surrogates

sleeper cells

cyber units

Pro-Iran hackers have already hit U.S. medical and defense contractors, water plants, and regional data centers since the war began and are likely probing for disruptive follow-on operations.

Ushering in the Hidden Imam

Readers would do well to remember who we are up against in this war.

There are two main sects in Islam: Sunni and Shia.

Shia Muslims are primarily concentrated in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain, while Sunnis make up the majority of the remaining Muslim world.

Iran’s Shia regime, particularly the extremist “Twelver” variety that dominates the IRGC and hardline clergy, are gripped by a fanatical eschatology centered on the return of the so-called Hidden Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, the twelfth and final successor to the prophet Muhammad who died in 632 AD.

Adherents insist the Mahdi will only appear amid maximum global chaos and apocalyptic upheaval, when the world is drenched in the blood of infidels.

The true fanaticism lies in the interpretation of Twelver eschatology promoted by Iran’s regime: the belief that instead of waiting for divine gears to turn on their own, it is their sacred duty to actively hasten the Mahdi’s arrival by manufacturing the required hellscape through relentless jihad, martyrdom operations, proxy wars, and the deliberate provocation of Armageddon. Thus, chaos is not a risk—it is the fuel. Martyrdom is not a tragedy—it is acceleration. This is not fringe mysticism within the IRGC power structure.

It is the doctrinal engine that glorifies suicide attacks, human slaughter, and nuclear brinkmanship as holy prerequisites for the Mahdi’s return.

A Deadly and Persistent Threat

For American citizens, diplomats, businesses, and travelers, the risk is not abstract.

Hotels, commercial aircraft, shipping lanes, energy facilities, and soft targets linked to the U.S. are now in play.

The new Worldwide Caution is not alarmism.

It is a clear recognition that Iran’s preferred method of war (proxy terrorism with global reach) has been activated in response to direct strikes on their homeland.

The threat is persistent, adaptive, and calibrated to impose costs.