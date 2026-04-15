Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" talks about how Iran has been brought to its knees after Donald Trump and JD Vance ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz cutting off Iran's ability to profit off its oil supplies

Nick Shirley reacting to the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" proposed by Democrat Mia Bonta and explaining to Shawn Ryan the massive size of California's fraud that Gavin Newsom has turned a blind eye

Democrat Ruben Gallego contradicting Nancy Pelosi's narrative about Democrats being unaware Eric Swalwell's disgusting behavior towards women

Eric Swalwell's mistreatment of FBI Director Kash Patel coming back to bite him as Kash Patel requests him to come to the FBI for an interview

the outrage over NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitting his government-run grocery plan will only guarantee lower prices on a limited basket of goods while costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars

Hasan Piker lamenting the collapse of the Soviet Union and talking to Ilhan Omar about how they can push the Democratic Party into more radical directions