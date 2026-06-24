The historic U.S. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is already on the verge of collapse just hours after signing.

While President Trump defends the deal in Pennsylvania and tells the press there is "no rush" for nuclear inspections, the Iranian regime is publicly refusing to compromise on their missile programs and threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz amid fresh fighting in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is stepping in with a War Powers Resolution.

Join us live as we break down the most urgent updates from the last 24 hours regarding Trump, the Islamic Republic, and the fate of the Middle East.