SIFN UP for Weekly Webinars

What is ivermectin, what has it historically been used for, and why does it remain one of the most debated medications in medicine today?

This week on the IMA Weekly Show, Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by Dr. Joseph Varon for “Ivermectin: The Good, The Bad, and the Emerging Science.”

Dr. Varon will walk through ivermectin’s history, its established role as an antiparasitic medication, and the broader mechanisms physicians and researchers continue to study.



This episode will cover:

Ivermectin’s history and global use as an antiparasitic medication

Antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immune-related mechanisms under study

Why ivermectin became so controversial during COVID

Safety, formulation, dosing, and drug interaction considerations

Emerging research around cancer, post-vaccination syndrome, and parasite-related concerns

The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.