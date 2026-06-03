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Why are so many couples struggling to conceive, and what can fertility tell us about whole-body health?



For many couples, the path to pregnancy is becoming longer, harder, and more confusing. But fertility is not just about reproduction. It can be one of the clearest signals that the body needs deeper support.



This week, Dr. Kat Lindley is joined by Dr. Kimberly Biss for a hopeful, practical conversation on infertility, declining birth rates, and reproductive health.



Dr. Biss will discuss the many factors that can influence fertility in both women and men, including ovarian reserve, ovulation, sperm health, hormones, thyroid and adrenal health, metabolic health, lifestyle, stress, and environmental exposures.



Topics include:



- Why declining birth rates matter

- Female and male fertility factors

- Ovarian reserve and ovulatory dysfunction

- Sperm count, motility, and male reproductive health

- PCOS, endometriosis, thyroid, adrenal, and metabolic factors

- Lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, stress, and environmental exposures

- Emerging research on fertility, pregnancy, and infant outcomes

- Practical steps to support reproductive health



This conversation is meant to bring clarity, context, and hope while helping patients and families ask better questions about what may be affecting reproductive health.



The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.

