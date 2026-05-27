Could one tick bite change the way your body reacts to food?



Alpha-Gal Syndrome is making headlines, but it is only one part of a much larger conversation about ticks, insect-borne illness, prevention, and public health transparency.



This week, Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Lynn Fynn for a practical, informative discussion on Alpha-Gal Syndrome, tick-borne illness beyond Lyme disease, engineered insects, and what families should know before heading outdoors this season.



The goal is awareness, not fear.

The conversation will cover what to watch for after a tick bite, how to reduce exposure, when to seek medical guidance, and how patients can ask better questions about prevention, risk, and emerging public health concerns.



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