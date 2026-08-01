If You Receive Direct Deposits, These 3 New Rules Could Affect You Right Now
ADDENDUM: 1 Aug - added downloadable audio file
Three federal rule changes are actively intercepting direct deposit money right now.
The Treasury Offset Program's expanded debt referral scope now pulls from municipal fines and state benefit overpayments, and the $750 Social Security floor written into 31 U.S.C. § 3716 has never been adjusted for inflation - meaning it protects less of your money every single year.
CHAPTER
00:00 The 3 Hidden Rules Cutting Your Direct Deposit
01:05 Why These Rules Changed: Fintech and Fraud
02:42 Who Gets Hit Hardest - Lower-Income vs. Comfortable Account Holders
03:10 Rule 1: The Hold Disclosure Requirement Banks Ignore
04:53 Patricia's $172 - What a Procedural Violation Looks Like
06:50 How to Challenge a Hold and Get Your Fees Back
07:12 Rule 2: Payroll Routing Fraud and the ACH Trace Number
08:44 The Right Way to Resolve a Misdirected Paycheck
10:06 Do This Right Now: Find Your Last Deposit Trace Number
11:53 Rule 3: Treasury Offset Program - The Silent Paycheck Interception
14:19 The $750 Social Security Floor and Who It Protects
16:53 Gerald's $412 Vanished - How Old Debts Trigger New Offsets
19:12 Action Checklist: 6 Steps to Protect Your Direct Deposit Now
This video shows you exactly how to
call 800-304-3107 to check whether a debt referral already exists on your Social Security number before your next deposit arrives
how to request the ACH trace number that resolves misdirected paychecks in 24 hours instead of weeks, and
the 6-step documentation system that turns every one of these federal obligations into something you can actually enforce