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Three federal rule changes are actively intercepting direct deposit money right now.

The Treasury Offset Program's expanded debt referral scope now pulls from municipal fines and state benefit overpayments, and the $750 Social Security floor written into 31 U.S.C. § 3716 has never been adjusted for inflation - meaning it protects less of your money every single year.

CHAPTER

00:00 The 3 Hidden Rules Cutting Your Direct Deposit

01:05 Why These Rules Changed: Fintech and Fraud

02:42 Who Gets Hit Hardest - Lower-Income vs. Comfortable Account Holders

03:10 Rule 1: The Hold Disclosure Requirement Banks Ignore

04:53 Patricia's $172 - What a Procedural Violation Looks Like

06:50 How to Challenge a Hold and Get Your Fees Back

07:12 Rule 2: Payroll Routing Fraud and the ACH Trace Number

08:44 The Right Way to Resolve a Misdirected Paycheck

10:06 Do This Right Now: Find Your Last Deposit Trace Number

11:53 Rule 3: Treasury Offset Program - The Silent Paycheck Interception

14:19 The $750 Social Security Floor and Who It Protects

16:53 Gerald's $412 Vanished - How Old Debts Trigger New Offsets

19:12 Action Checklist: 6 Steps to Protect Your Direct Deposit Now



This video shows you exactly how to