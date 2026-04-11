via Shanaka Anslem Perera on X (https://x.com/shanaka86)

Fox News reported on April 6th, citing CENTCOM sources, that US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers struck and obliterated an underground IRGC headquarters near Tehran using Massive Ordnance Penetrators during the same operational window in which SEAL Team 6 was extracting the downed F-15E weapons systems officer from the Zagros Mountains.

The 30,000-pound bunker busters, the largest conventional weapons in the American arsenal, were dropped on a buried command node while hundreds of special operations troops were simultaneously fighting their way out of Iran with a wounded colonel.

The rescue and the decapitation strike ran concurrently.

The operators saving one American life and the bombers destroying an enemy headquarters were executing under the same CENTCOM directive, issued by Admiral Brad Cooper, during the same 48-hour window.



This is not how wars have been fought before…

The rescue involved CIA deception, Israeli intelligence, deliberate aircraft self-destruction, second-wave extraction under fire, and zero casualties.

Layered on top, B-2s at 40,000 feet delivered ordnance designed to collapse reinforced underground structures.

The rescue was the story the President wanted to tell.

The B-2 strike was the story the Pentagon wanted Iran to hear.



Hours later, the President Trump went live from the White House.

He called the rescue “an Easter Miracle.”

He revealed that both crew members were extracted, not one: the pilot first, on Friday, in broad daylight, over seven hours of Iranian airspace, kept secret to protect the WSO still on the ground.

“We got two, but couldn’t talk about the first in that it would have highlighted that there was a second.”

The WSO’s first words after ejection, according to a defense official speaking to Axios, were

“God is good.”

Defense Secretary Hegseth reposted those words.

Treasury Secretary Bessent called it “the greatest search and rescue mission in military history.”



Then the President pivoted…

“The war is ending soon within weeks.”

Iran’s “new regime leader” has asked for a ceasefire, which he would consider only after Hormuz reopens.

Trump reiterated:

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks and bring them back to the Stone Ages.”

He told The Hill he would not rule out ground troops.

He told Fox he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

He told ABC:

“I have no idea with these people. There could be a deal, and there could also not be a deal.”

He told the Journal that without compliance by Tuesday, destruction of Iran’s grid will take “20 years to rebuild, if they’re lucky.”



The 1 pm update produced no deal, no ceasefire, no new policy.

It produced a president oscillating

between miracle and annihilation in the same sentence, between “ending soon” and “Stone Ages” in the same breath,

between cautious optimism about a deal and honest admission that he has “no idea” whether the adversary will accept one.

The B-2 strike was the subtext. The rescue was the text. The deadline was the punctuation.



13 American service members have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.

365 have been wounded.

One colonel was pulled from a mountain while bombers obliterated the command structure of the organization that put him there.

And the 24 hours between now and Power Plant Day is the interval in which Iran decides whether the man who called the rescue a miracle or the man who promised the Stone Ages is the one making the next decision.



The B-2s have already answered.

The strait has not.